Sunday Dec 11 2022
Meghan Markle sister Samantha says dad is not watching 'disrespectful' series

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Meghan Markle half-sister Samantha Markle says that their father is not watching the Duchess' explosive docuseries.

Samantha tells TMZ that dad Thomas Markle is struggling with health issues as Meghan continues to attack her family with 'disrespectful' commentary.

Meanwhile, speaking on the series, Meghan revealed that she had never been close to Samantha.

“My half-sister, who I hadn’t seen for over a decade — and that was only for a day and a half — suddenly, it felt like she was everywhere,” the former “Suits” actress said.

“I don’t know your middle name. I don’t know your birthday. You’re telling these people that you raised me, and you’ve coined me ‘Princess Pushy,’” Meghan noted.

