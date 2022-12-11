 
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Joaquin Phoenix's first look from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' released: Take a look

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to release in theatres on October 4, 2024
Even though, there are almost two years for the release of another Joker sequel, but still director Todd Phillips has treated the fans by sharing the first look of actor Joaquin Phoenix from Joker: Folie à Deux.

Sharing the look on his Instagram account, Todd wrote: “Day 1. Our boy.”

The picture showed Joaquin lying down shirtless and getting his beard shaved by a barber at the Arkham Asylum.

Through the post, the Hangover director, who also got nominated three times at the Oscars after co-writing and directing Joker, announced that the new installment of the film has entered the production phase.

The picture that came out did not really reveal many details about the film. 

Joker 2 will have Lady Gaga’s appearance as Harley Quinn, but so far her look has not been revealed. Moreover, The House of Gucci star will also be starring in the film. His entry got confirmed after the confirmation that Phillip’s next Joker will be a musical sequel.

As per IndieWire, the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to release on October 4, 2024.

