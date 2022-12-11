 
Cher confirms her mother Georgia Holt death at 96

Cher confirms her mother Georgia Holt death at 96

Cher has seemingly confirmed that her mother, Georgia Holt, has passed away at the age of 96.

The iconic singer, 76, turned to Twitter on Sunday morning and shared the tragic news with her 4million followers.

“Mom is gone,” wrote the Believe singer followed by a frowning emoticon.

Cher’s fans sent condolences to comfort the music legend. “So sorry, nothing prepares you for the loss of your mother. No matter when,” one wrote.

“Oh Cher, I am so sorry for your loss. You two were so much fun,” another added. “Time doesn’t heal this wound, it helps reshape it into comforting memories that make the grief tolerable. Keep honoring the memories.”

Back in early September, Cher revealed in a Twitter post that Georgia had been hospitalized with pneumonia and had been suffering from recurring health issues.

“Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia,” wrote the star, who followed up with, “She's Getting Better.”

