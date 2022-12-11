 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal correspondent hits back at Prince Harry ‘extended PR arm’ claims

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

FileFootage

Royal correspondent Simon McCoy has clapped back at Prince Harry's claims that the experts are “an extended PR arm” of the Royal Family.

In his hotly-unveiled Netflix docu-series, the Duke of Sussex addressed his difficult relationship with the media.

Reacting to his comments, Simon said that he took “big issue” with the claim as he went on to add that it was “quite the opposite”.

The former BBC journalist took to Twitter to express: “As a former royal correspondent I take big issue with Harry’s claim that we were an extension of the Palace press operation.

“Neither we - nor they - thought we were. Quite the opposite. That’s why the job of royal correspondent was always regarded as one of the toughest ‘beats’,” he added,

In the explosive series, Prince Harry was asked: “People can just call themselves royal experts?"

To which he replied: “It's the same as a royal correspondent. Royal correspondent is a title, I suppose, that is given to a selected group of journalists so that those newspapers can use them and their stories with royal correspondent as credible fact.

“Just so that whatever the papers print can come with extra credibility. I mean, anyone can be a royal expert. The whole point of it is to try and lend legitimacy to media articles, and they get paid for it.

"And that press pack of royal correspondents is essentially just, an extended PR arm of the Royal Family,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Cher confirms her mother Georgia Holt death at 96

Cher confirms her mother Georgia Holt death at 96
Prince Harry says King Charles, William should watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series

Prince Harry says King Charles, William should watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series
BTS' RM sets first-week sales record with album 'Indigo'

BTS' RM sets first-week sales record with album 'Indigo'
Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022

Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022
Prince Harry tricked by Russian hackers pretending to be Greta Thunberg

Prince Harry tricked by Russian hackers pretending to be Greta Thunberg
Britney Spears blasts unnamed fast food employee in fiery post

Britney Spears blasts unnamed fast food employee in fiery post
Meghan Markle leading ‘fully intoxicated’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle leading ‘fully intoxicated’ Prince Harry
Netflix movies, series to watch from December 12-18: Full list

Netflix movies, series to watch from December 12-18: Full list
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: the rebel royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: the rebel royals
Ana de Arma on 'Blonde': 'It's not a biopic'

Ana de Arma on 'Blonde': 'It's not a biopic'
Prince Harry extends Christmas olive branch to Prince William amid worsening rift

Prince Harry extends Christmas olive branch to Prince William amid worsening rift
Game Awards 2022: Al Pacino's surprise entry leaves crowd in hysteria

Game Awards 2022: Al Pacino's surprise entry leaves crowd in hysteria