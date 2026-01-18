'James Bond' director Denis Villeneuve's vision for next 007 revealed

Denis Villeneuve to start work on new 'James Bond' film in early 2027

Denis Villeneuve, who will be directing the next James Bond film, is expected to kickstart work on the movie in the early 2027.

At present, the filmmaker is currently busy working on the Dune: Part 3 starring Timothee Chalamet in the lead role. Therefore, he would first wrap up promotions for Dune and later start working on the new 007 film.

However, reports have revealed that the new bond actor will be disclosed in the mid of 2026.

The 58-year-old director has a very well-crafted vision for the new James Bond as he wants to cast a British artist, who feels like a real fighter.

Denis wants an actor who is skilled in killing with his bare hands in a split second.

With the new sequel, he wants to explore the origin story of the British spy; how the agent rose though Royal Navy and joined MI 6.

Even though, Amazon and MGM mentioned that Jacob Elordi would be the possible choice to step into the shoes of the former 007 star Daniel Craig.

But clearly people have some other choice and opinion as the internet is flooded with suggestions of bringing in Henry Cavill for the titular role as they believe that The Witcher actor fits well with Denis’ vision.

“It’s gotta be Henry Cavill”, wrote one on X. Meanwhile, another commented, “Need Henry Cavill as next James Bond. Please heal the earth.”

The official announcement for the new James Bond is yet to be made.