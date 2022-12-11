Prince Harry ‘grins like an idiot’ while Meghan ‘mocks’ Queen

File Footage

Prince Harry is being called out for not protecting the Queen’s legacy and letting Meghan Markle ‘mock’ their first meeting ‘with a stupid grin on her face’.



Sky News host Rita Panahi issued this allegation against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

She began the call-out by weighing in on how Prince Harry sat “there and grins like an idiot” while Meghan Markle continued to “mock his grandmother” over a curtsy during the doc.

She even went on to point out how, “He looked uncomfortable – he didn’t look like he was on board with that.”

“But at the end of the day, he sat there and grinned like an idiot as she pretends that ‘oh, I had no idea meeting the Queen was a big deal and I had to curtsey, oh my God’.”