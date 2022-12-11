Priyanka Chopra shares sweet photos with her daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra who is a global sensation shared sweet photos with her daughter Malti and left fans gushing over them.

On Friday, the Quantico actress turned to Instagram and shared the lovely memories of her nearly one-year-old daughter and it's too cute to handle.

The 40-year-old actress welcomed her daughter with her husband Nick Jonas via surrogate in January.

In one photo, the little one sits in her mother's lap, wearing a forest green onesie as she checked out a Chanel ad in a magazine.

The Matrix Resurrections star, who is wearing black silk pajamas with red roses on them looks into the camera and wrote regarding the little one's expensive taste, 'Oh boy!' followed by a heart and tagging her husband, Nick Jonas, 30.

The tyke must be enjoying some solid foods because another picture shows mother and daughter standing in front of a Korean bar-be-que restaurant purported to be the best in LA's Koreatown district.

Priyanka recently opened up about achieving pay parity for her role in the upcoming Prime video series Citadel.



