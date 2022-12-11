 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra shares sweet photos with her daughter Malti

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Priyanka Chopra who is a global sensation shared sweet photos with her daughter Malti and left fans gushing over them.

On Friday, the Quantico actress turned to Instagram and shared the lovely memories of her nearly one-year-old daughter and it's too cute to handle.

The 40-year-old actress welcomed her daughter with her husband Nick Jonas via surrogate in January.

In one photo, the little one sits in her mother's lap, wearing a forest green onesie as she checked out a Chanel ad in a magazine.

The Matrix Resurrections star, who is wearing black silk pajamas with red roses on them looks into the camera and wrote regarding the little one's expensive taste, 'Oh boy!' followed by a heart and tagging her husband, Nick Jonas, 30.

Priyanka Chopra shares sweet photos with her daughter Malti

The tyke must be enjoying some solid foods because another picture shows mother and daughter standing in front of a Korean bar-be-que restaurant purported to be the best in LA's Koreatown district.

Priyanka recently opened up about achieving pay parity for her role in the upcoming Prime video series Citadel.


More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham enjoys festive dinner with sister Louise and her children

Victoria Beckham enjoys festive dinner with sister Louise and her children
Ellie Goulding shows off her knockout legs in jumpsuit and white boots

Ellie Goulding shows off her knockout legs in jumpsuit and white boots
Daniel Craig shares he advised James Bond's death in 2006

Daniel Craig shares he advised James Bond's death in 2006
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing situation like Princess Diana?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing situation like Princess Diana?
Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out

Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out
K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit
‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting
Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours
Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash
Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'

Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth