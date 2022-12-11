 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Ellie Goulding shows off her knockout legs in jumpsuit and white boots

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Ellie Goulding cut a stylish display as she took to the stage at the ART for All concert celebrating the Art Gallery of New South Wales at The Domain in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker wore an eye-catching black and white jumpsuit with a tulip pattern printed across it.

She showed off her incredible figure in her skin-tight ensemble and opted for a pair of white knee-high boots to complete the look.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Ellie was seen throwing a number of dance moves as she performed, whipping the crowd into a frenzy.

She styled her glossy brunette locks loosely in natural waves and accentuated her natural beauty with a high glamour make-up palette.

It comes after Ellie said her chronic anxiety is so severe she needs to 'numb' herself.


More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra shares sweet photos with her daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra shares sweet photos with her daughter Malti
Daniel Craig shares he advised James Bond's death in 2006

Daniel Craig shares he advised James Bond's death in 2006
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing situation like Princess Diana?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing situation like Princess Diana?
Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out

Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out
K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit
‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting
Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours
Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash
Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'

Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth
Amy Childs recalls pregnancy scare while expecting twins

Amy Childs recalls pregnancy scare while expecting twins