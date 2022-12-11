Ellie Goulding shows off her knockout legs in jumpsuit and white boots

Ellie Goulding cut a stylish display as she took to the stage at the ART for All concert celebrating the Art Gallery of New South Wales at The Domain in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker wore an eye-catching black and white jumpsuit with a tulip pattern printed across it.

She showed off her incredible figure in her skin-tight ensemble and opted for a pair of white knee-high boots to complete the look.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Ellie was seen throwing a number of dance moves as she performed, whipping the crowd into a frenzy.

She styled her glossy brunette locks loosely in natural waves and accentuated her natural beauty with a high glamour make-up palette.

It comes after Ellie said her chronic anxiety is so severe she needs to 'numb' herself.



