Monday Dec 12 2022
‘One moment’ in Netflix doc that has ‘infuriated’ Prince William

Monday Dec 12, 2022

There is one ‘breaking point’ in the Netflix docuseries that Prince William reportedly ‘cannot handle’ and it has just been revealed.

A report by The Sun has brought these claims to light and weighed in on Prince William’s reported ‘disappointments.

For those unversed, sources close to the MailOnline clarified that while the couple has not yet watched the actual documentary, they have been briefed on its contents.

One such piece of content that badly ‘infuriated’ Prince William was in regards to Princess Diana.

At the time Prince Harry gushed over his mom and told viewers, “I think we all now know that she was deceived into giving the interview but at the same time she spoke the truth of her experience.”

According to sources close to The Crown, Prince William is feeling gravely ‘disappointed’ in his younger brother.

This is not the first time Prince William has gotten upset by the usage of his mother’s interview clip, just last year he bashed the decision to air and claimed, it “should never be aired again.”

