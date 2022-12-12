 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
‘Outcast’ Prince Harry is ‘nearly finished’: ‘So is Meghan Markle’

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly both ‘finished’ in Hollywood, as well as the UK.

Royal author and biographer Tom Bower issued this accusation while speaking to the New York Post.

He began by saying, “I can’t imagine they’ll be welcome. I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England.”

During the course of his chat, Mr Bower also pointed out Prince Harry’s outsider status amid the docuseries fall out.

“I think he’s just cutting himself off from it all,” Mr Bower added. “You know, he is turning himself into an outcast, and I don’t think anyone’s going to be looking to — to see if he’s welcome here. And … with her, she’s finished now for sure. And he’s on the verge of being finished.”

