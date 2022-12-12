 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 12 2022
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding dates are out: Deets inside

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahuls marriage is going to a grand South Indian wedding
Fans have been curious to know the wedding dates of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding and now the sources have finally unveiled them.

According to the sources, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty’s daughter Athiya will be tying the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in the fourth week of January 2023.

The sources added that “the couple will send out the invites by December-end and will ask people to block their dates from 21 to 23 January.”

The sources tried reaching out to Shetty’s team for further details and confirmation but they decided not to say anything about the wedding.

Previously, dad Suniel Shetty confirmed their marriage at a promotion of one of his films. He said: “Jaldi Hogi.”

The wedding is going to be a grand one as both Suniel and Mana want their daughter to enjoy her day to the fullest. It is going to be a one big-fat South Indian wedding having all the events like: Haldi, Sangeet, Mehendi and most importantly the D-day, reports PinkVilla.

