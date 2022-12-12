 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle claims she was ‘fed to the wolves’ before ‘Megxit’

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Meghan Markle, in a new explosive trailer for her Netflix show with husband Prince Harry, has claimed that she was ‘fed to the wolves’ in the UK before her 2020 exit which was dubbed ‘Megxit’.

In the newly-released final trailer for the second half of the Sussexes’ Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, the couple seem to accelerate their attack on the British media and the Royal Family.

The one-and-a-half-minute long trailer, with new unseen footage and photos, starts with the Duke of Sussex saying, “I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not got out when we did,” with the footage then cutting to the Duchess claiming that their security was pulled amid rising media frenzy around them.

The trailer then suggests that Harry and Meghan were subjected to what Harry calls ‘institutional gaslighting’, with Meghan adding, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.”

An expert then claims: “They were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation…”

The final, three-episode, half of Harry & Meghan is set to release on Netflix on December 15.

