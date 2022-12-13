 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Wallace joins HBO Max and CNN for 'Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Chris Wallace joins HBO Max and CNN for Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace

Chris Wallace has jumped ships with Fox News Channel and renewed Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace with HBO Max and CNN, airing in January 2023.

The second season of the ten-episode Newsmaker interview program is scheduled to appear on Friday, January 6 at HBO Max, with only "best of" segments from complete interviews. The full interviews produced for CNN will air on Sunday, January 8 at 7 p.m.

According to Variety, the new batch of newsmakers, scheduled to appear over the next ten broadcasts include Jessica Alba, Brian Cox, Ina Garten and Hugh Jackman. Others will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Chris Wallace has been hosting Who's Talking to Chris Wallace for Fox news from 1996 to 2021.

Wallace, 75, has interviewed the likes of George Clooney, Shania Twain, Tyler Perry, Meghan Trainor, Alex Rodriguez, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Quentin Tarantino.

He said in a statement, "I’ve loved bringing both HBO Max and CNN audiences these honest, timely conversations in the first season of our show. Our guests have made news, offered surprising revelations, been their authentic selves and shared touching anecdotes, really allowing people to get to know them."

Adding on, he shared, "It’s been so much fun to get a chance to reinvent the wheel in collaboration with two storied brands, and I’m thrilled that the show has been resonating so strongly with our viewers."

Wallace joined CNN in early 2022, after a long period anchoring Fox News Sunday for Fox News Channel.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix to release its original Japanese movie 'Call Me Chihiro'

Netflix to release its original Japanese movie 'Call Me Chihiro'

Marsai Martin undergoes surgery to remove Ovarian cyst

Marsai Martin undergoes surgery to remove Ovarian cyst
Selena Gomez receives her first Golden Globe nomination for acting

Selena Gomez receives her first Golden Globe nomination for acting
Todd Phillips unveils first look of Joaquin Phoenix in the 'Joker' sequel

Todd Phillips unveils first look of Joaquin Phoenix in the 'Joker' sequel
Austin Butler did not see his family for three years while working in 'Elvis': It was the 'only thing' for him

Austin Butler did not see his family for three years while working in 'Elvis': It was the 'only thing' for him
Ashley Roberts stuns in pink checked skirt suit as she makes glamorous appearance

Ashley Roberts stuns in pink checked skirt suit as she makes glamorous appearance
Is BTS RM dating someone named Sooyeon? ARMY in a state of shock and confusion

Is BTS RM dating someone named Sooyeon? ARMY in a state of shock and confusion

Piers Morgan to host Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at his show?

Piers Morgan to host Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at his show?
Angelina Jolie makes casual look chic on LA shopping trip with daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie makes casual look chic on LA shopping trip with daughter Zahara
Blake Lively ditches glam, posts make-up free snap as she tags husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively ditches glam, posts make-up free snap as she tags husband Ryan Reynolds
Jana Kramer staying positive despite not having kids for Christmas Eve

Jana Kramer staying positive despite not having kids for Christmas Eve

Meghan Markle claims she was ‘fed to the wolves’ before ‘Megxit’

Meghan Markle claims she was ‘fed to the wolves’ before ‘Megxit’