Prince William ‘won’t tolerate’ negative talk about Prince Harry

Prince William will reportedly ‘not tolerate’ others talking negatively about his brother, Prince Harry, despite the Duke of Sussex’s latest attacks on the Royal Family and William in particular in his Netflix show, as per sources.

The Prince of Wales’ relationship with his brother Harry famously broke down after his 2018 royal wedding to Meghan Markle, however, sources told The Telegraph that William remains protective over his little brother.

In a piece detailing the breakdown of Prince William and Harry’s close bond over recent years, The Telegraph’s Hannah Furness shared: “Prince William is said not to be watching the Netflix documentary. Despite ‘anger and sadness’ about it all, friends claim he still won’t tolerate a negative word from others about his brother.”

However, an insider told Furness, “Everyone thought they needed to get back together. Now, I don’t think there’s anyone who really believes that’s possible.”

“Working together will never happen. But can they be brothers again? You’ve got to hope. How much longer can this all go on? Life is long. Miracles happen,” the source concluded.