Tuesday Dec 13 2022
James Cameron to skip ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ L.A premiere after Covid

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

James Cameron will not be attending the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Titanic director told Deadline, “I am in L.A., just back from Tokyo, and I managed to pick up COVID on the plane, so I’m isolated and can’t go to my own premiere tonight.”

“The number of people I’ve told over the years, ‘ah, we’ll catch up and I’ll see you at the premiere’…well, I guess not. Man proposes, and God disposes,” he said.

A Disney spokesperson said, "Jim has COVID but is feeling fine. He tested positive as part of a routine testing cadence. He will continue to complete his schedule virtually but will not be at the premiere," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cameron last attended the film’s premiere in Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 9, as part of the Avatar press tour.

Despite Cameron’s absence from the Dec. 12 L.A. premiere, the stunning ensemble of cast of Avatar: The Way of Water are expected to attend, including Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theatres on Dec. 16.

