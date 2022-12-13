Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have ‘no invitation’ to King Charles III coronation

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made “outrages” claims in a new teaser of the Netflix series which could lead to a snub from King Charles III’s coronation.



In the trailer of the last three episodes of the series, Prince Harry accused Buckingham Palace of lying to “protect” his brother Prince William.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing, to tell the truth, to protect us,” he can be heard saying in the clip.

Reacting to his remarks, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Star that the Duke of Sussex’s claims are “outrageous”.

"This trailer makes outrageous claims. We await seeing how they are backed up,” the expert said. "What it means is what we anticipated, that the second series on Netflix will be tough watching for the Palace."

"A statement can't address these claims properly. The only option is no invitation to the coronation and no or a minimal amount of contact in future.

"There isn't much the Palace can actually do,” he added.