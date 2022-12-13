Buckingham Palace to release ‘highly critical’ report about Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace has been reportedly gearing up to release a “highly critical” report about Meghan Markle.

The Palace launched an investigation into the claims that the Duchess of Sussex “humiliated” other royal staffers on several occasions. The Firm decided not to release the findings of the report.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, a crisis management expert Edward Coram James said that the Netflix series is “the apex and crescendo moment in a slowly building crisis that has been developing for over two years".

The Go Up CEO and PR expert said: “The royals are currently sitting on a report that is likely to be highly critical of the Duchess of Sussex, with many former royal aides that have come forward to accuse her of bullying.

"I do not believe that the Royal Family has buried this report to protect Meghan’s image. It is more likely that they will have felt that there has not yet been a good timing moment to release it yet,” he added.

The Royal Family has reportedly put "significant effort into never being associated with" the “two buzzwords”, referring to the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey.