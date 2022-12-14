Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria Beckham brand’s Christmas Party

Victoria Beckham’s firstborn Brooklyn Beckham was not spotted at a Christmas Party held by the designer’s brand on Tuesday.

The singer-turned-designer received support from three kids as Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham made a stylish appearance at the party in London, England.

Victoria and David Beckham’s second oldest son Romeo also brought his girlfriend Mia Regan to the event.

The Spice Girl’s brand shared that some whimsical decorations were made for the event as the store front was “wrapped in a sculptural bow in Victoria’s signature house monogram, and the interior transformed with a warm fuchsia and bright red glow alongside a 16ft Christmas tree decorated with Victoria Beckham Beauty products as baubles.”

While the adorable family posed for the swoon-worthy photos, Brooklyn was missed by fans as the aspiring chef is currently enjoying the holiday season with his wife Nicola Peltz in Los Angeles.