Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could pay touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Card

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can surprise King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton with their 2022 Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II this Christmas by sharing family's photo with his grandmother. The move would help them repair their relationship with Britons.

 King Charles and Prince William have already released their 2022 Christmas Cards.

For the first royal Christmas card of his reign, King Charles III chose his and Queen Consort Camilla's adorable photo, which was taken at the Braemar Games in Scotland on September 3, five days before Queen Elizabeth II died.

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new photo of their family — including their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — for their 2022 Christmas card.

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” they captioned the new snap, posted on their social media account.

However, there are speculations that Prince Harry can surprise everyone with their Christmas card Photo. While, some think that the couple would try to show tat they are very happy without their royal relatives.

