 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith reveals ‘Emancipation’ costar Ben Foster ignored him for six months

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

File Footage

Will Smith revealed his Emancipation co-star Ben Foster did not look at him or talk to him for a period of six month while they filmed.

The King Richard star said the Medieval actor snubbed him on first day at shoot and did not ‘acknowledge’ him till their last day on set to stay in character.

Discussing the historical action movie on Red Table Talk, Smith said he has a lot of respect for Foster, who plays the antagonist in the movie.

“Ben just walked past me and didn’t say nothing,” smith said. “I was like, ‘Oh, he must not have seen me.’ And then for six months he didn’t speak to me, he didn’t make eye contact with me, he didn’t say a word.”

“He didn’t acknowledge me for six months,” Smith added. “But what he did that first day, I was like, ‘Yup, got it.’ We’re not playing. This is real. This is serious. We’re not fooling around with these ideas. I really credit Ben for clicking me into the next gear of depth and focus.”

On the final day of shoot, Foster interacted with Smith as he came over and introduced himself after director Antoine Fuqua approved their scenes.

“I look over at Ben, it’s the last day, and he [extends his hand] and says, ‘Nice to meet you,’” Smith recalled.

 “We had been through that whole movie together," he continued, "and the whole time he wasn’t going to his trailer, he was staying in his character tent all day long and he had all his stuff in his character tent.”


More From Entertainment:

Time Magazine unveils list of 2022 best K-pop songs, albums

Time Magazine unveils list of 2022 best K-pop songs, albums
Amid Henry Cavill's exit, James Gunn set to create new 'Superman'

Amid Henry Cavill's exit, James Gunn set to create new 'Superman'
Prince William ‘will be protected because he’s the heir’, expert tells Prince Harry

Prince William ‘will be protected because he’s the heir’, expert tells Prince Harry
Hailey Bieber gets ready for Christmas in funny ‘swimsuit’ printed t-shirt

Hailey Bieber gets ready for Christmas in funny ‘swimsuit’ printed t-shirt

Margot Robbie heaps praises on ‘Barbie’ co-star Ryan Gosling: ‘Glorious human being’

Margot Robbie heaps praises on ‘Barbie’ co-star Ryan Gosling: ‘Glorious human being’
Nick Cannon opens up on why he didn't want Zen to undergo chemotherapy

Nick Cannon opens up on why he didn't want Zen to undergo chemotherapy
Michelle Obama calls tWitch 'an incredible force' in moving tribute

Michelle Obama calls tWitch 'an incredible force' in moving tribute
‘SNL’ promo: Austin Butler transforms into green goblin for holiday hosting gig

‘SNL’ promo: Austin Butler transforms into green goblin for holiday hosting gig
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reputation could ‘really suffer’ amid Netflix series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reputation could ‘really suffer’ amid Netflix series
Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ cause of death officially ruled as suicide

Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ cause of death officially ruled as suicide
Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’

Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’
Kelly Clarkson hands out Hawaiian vacations ‘by the dozens’

Kelly Clarkson hands out Hawaiian vacations ‘by the dozens’