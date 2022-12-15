 
Meghan Markle releases more photos from royal wedding: Pic

Meghan Markle has officially released a second installment of her wedding album and it features prominent Royal Family members including Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth etc.

The Duchess even painted a picture for Netflix viewers and claimed, “On the day of our wedding, it's like I went into a really calm space. I don't know how I was so calm. I look back and, 'How was I so calm?’”

“And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant and, uh, to play the song, 'Going to the Chapel'. And that's what I did. And it was great.”

She also added, “So I knew that when I got to the actual castle… How funny is that to say? 'When I got to the castle for my wedding’.”

“Um, that there'd be tons of people. What I didn't know was people would be lining both sides of the street. I mean, this was a 15-minute drive.”

“Me and my mom were like, 'What is going on? Look at all these people!'”

