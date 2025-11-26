Bindi Irwin reacts to brother Robert following in her 'DWTS' footsteps

Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin won 'DWTS' season 21 and season 34 respectively

Robert Irwin isn’t the only Irwin sibling who brought home a Mirrorball Trophy.

Bindi Irwin, the eldest child of the late Steve Irwin, couldn’t be prouder of her younger brother Robert as he is crowned the new Dancing with the Stars champion — 10 years after she won the dancing contest.

Bindi, 27, took to her Instagram to share a series of celebratory posts for Robert, 25. One post showed the siblings posing together with their Mirrorballs, with Bindi writing in the caption, “TWO MIRRORBALLS NOW CALL AUSTRALIA ZOO HOME!!!”

Another post showed a sweet moment between the siblings overcome with emotion as they embraced.

“10 years ago I won Dancing With The Stars. Tonight, my little brother takes HIS mirrorball home,” the proud sister wrote, adding, “I love you so much, @robertirwinphotography. Words can’t describe how proud I am of you. You EARNED this.”

Bindi appeared on season 21 of DWTS back in 2015, while Robert competed on season 34.

The final night was packed with emotions for the Irwins, including matriarch Terri, who told Robert, “I know your dad is [proud] too.”

For Robert, the night was about more than just winning a trophy.

“I remember when I watched right here in this room ten years ago to the day watching my sister lift that trophy, to have that experience, to follow in her footsteps and to represent my family’s legacy is everything,” he told ET.

Speaking to People magazine, he reflected on how Bindi’s win a decade ago helped bring attention to the family’s wildlife conservation work.

“It’s about making the world a better place. And when I watched her lift that Mirrorball, I saw her lifting that message,” he explained to the publication, adding that the show has “absolutely changed my life.”