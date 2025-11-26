 
Geo News

Helen Skelton makes major post divorce move amid Gethin Jones' romance buzz

The estranged couple announced their split in 2022 and officially divorced two years later

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 26, 2025

Helen Skelton makes major post divorce move amid Gethin Jones romance buzz

Helen Skelton has made a significant decision following her divorce from rugby star Richie Myler by removing him from her business life. 

The estranged couple shocked fans when they announced their split in 2022 and officially divorced two years later.

However, the BBC1's Morning Live host had continued using the name as Helen Myler on her official documents. 

She has now reverted to her maiden name, Helen Skelton, according to papers filed with Companies House this month. 

Previously, she had been listed as Helen Myler as a director of her production company, Helen Skelton Productions Ltd. 

Helen announced the breakup in an April 2022 Instagram post, stating: 'Very sad to day that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.' 

The former couple share three children: Elsie, Ernie, and Louis.

This update comes after Helen shared that she was feeling 'grateful' in a  cosy photo with her Morning Live co-host Gethin Jones, following months of romance rumours.

Helen, 42, wrote: 'Grateful. Missing a pic with my @lauracaveneymorgan other than that a pretty hug filled night. Lucky to work with some legends.' 

What caught fans' attention was Gethin's affection towards Helen, as he wrapped his arm around her in a series of photos taken on the events red carpet.

More From Entertainment

Britney Spears' ex trying to push the singer to ‘dark place': Report
Britney Spears' ex trying to push the singer to ‘dark place': Report
Lauren Silverman nervous as she steps into spotlight for Simon Cowell's Netflix show video
Lauren Silverman nervous as she steps into spotlight for Simon Cowell's Netflix show
Ruth Wilson reflects on pressure of ageing in Hollywood
Ruth Wilson reflects on pressure of ageing in Hollywood
Taylor Swift celebrates Gigi Hadid's friendship after bridesmaid dinner
Taylor Swift celebrates Gigi Hadid's friendship after bridesmaid dinner
Hilary Duff reveals she became a pop star due to THIS singer video
Hilary Duff reveals she became a pop star due to THIS singer
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads with post-Chiefs win celebration
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads with post-Chiefs win celebration
Jeff Brazier's celebrity friends unite in support after marriage breakdown video
Jeff Brazier's celebrity friends unite in support after marriage breakdown
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott step out for rare public outing
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott step out for rare public outing
Dax Shepard gets unfiltered on marriage with Hollywood star Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard gets unfiltered on marriage with Hollywood star Kristen Bell