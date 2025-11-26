Helen Skelton makes major post divorce move amid Gethin Jones' romance buzz

Helen Skelton has made a significant decision following her divorce from rugby star Richie Myler by removing him from her business life.

The estranged couple shocked fans when they announced their split in 2022 and officially divorced two years later.

However, the BBC1's Morning Live host had continued using the name as Helen Myler on her official documents.

She has now reverted to her maiden name, Helen Skelton, according to papers filed with Companies House this month.

Previously, she had been listed as Helen Myler as a director of her production company, Helen Skelton Productions Ltd.

Helen announced the breakup in an April 2022 Instagram post, stating: 'Very sad to day that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.'

The former couple share three children: Elsie, Ernie, and Louis.

This update comes after Helen shared that she was feeling 'grateful' in a cosy photo with her Morning Live co-host Gethin Jones, following months of romance rumours.

Helen, 42, wrote: 'Grateful. Missing a pic with my @lauracaveneymorgan other than that a pretty hug filled night. Lucky to work with some legends.'

What caught fans' attention was Gethin's affection towards Helen, as he wrapped his arm around her in a series of photos taken on the events red carpet.