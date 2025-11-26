Holly Ramsay keeps calm amid family drama with glamorous post

Holly Ramsay shares stylish snaps amid growing controversy with Adam Peaty's family

Holly Ramsay looked impeccable in her new snaps, echoing the glamour of her mother Tana, as she returned to social media amid growing tension with Adam Peaty's family.

For context, the Olympic swimmer's wedding has been dramatically overshadowed by a toxic family feud, which saw Adam snub all of his relatives, except his sister Bethany, from the nuptials.

Sources claim that cracks in family relations emerged at Holly and Adam's engagement party, which has reportedly been filmed for her father Gordon's Netflix docuseries.

Holly, however, ignored the family drama as she returned to Instagram on Wednesday with a gallery of stylish snaps, showing off her £ 3,400 Dior Voyage bag.

She looked effortlessly stylish in a cosy cream Sandro coat during a trip to London's famous King's Road, while also giving fans a glimpse of her pricey new house.

Adam and Holly are set for a Christmas wedding spectacular, where they will exchange vows at Bath's historic Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, followed by festive celebrations.

The controversy comes after Adam's mother, Caroline was reportedly not invited to Holly's swanky hen do, allegedly due to her being unsuitable for the glamorous world of Holly.

However, Holly was joined by her mum Tana, Adam's sister Bethany, and Victoria Beckham at Soho Farmhouse.

For those unfamiliar, the celebrity chef was filmed over nine months as he opened five new restaurants in London, while managing his personal life.