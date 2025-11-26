Dua Lipa 'excited' ahead of debut concert in peru

Dua Lipa is gearing up to perform in Lima, Peru for the first time ever as part of her Radical Optimism tour.

Just hours before taking over the Estadio San Marcos stage on Tuesday, November 25, the Levitating hitmaker shares how excited she is to appear before her fans.

"LIMA SEE YOU TONIGHT FOR MY FIRST SHOW HERE!!! HOW EXCITING!!!!" she captioned a carousel.

The series of photos captured the 30-year-old Albanian pop star exploring the city and interacting with her fans.

Among other images her younger sister, Rina Lipa, was also spotted accompanying her sister on her world tour.

It is pertinent to note that the Grammy winner arrived in Lima on November 24, and roamed around the city before her performance, meeting with her admirers and sampling local cuisine.

After wrapping up her additional legs in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and North America, the Dance the Night songstress now has just four remaining tour dates in 2025.

Following her Lima concert. Lipa will make a stop in Bogotá, Colombia on November 28 before kicking off her three night run in Mexico.

Starting from December 1, she will light up the Estadio GNP Seguros stage for two more nights, December 2 and 5.