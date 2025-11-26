Miles Teller shares rare insights on finding 'soulmate' Keleigh

Miles Teller was reminded of his life with Keleigh filming his new movie

Miles Teller couldn’t help but feel grateful for his wife, Keleigh, while he filmed his rom-com movie, Eternity, as the emotional story reminded him of their love.

The 38-year-old actor plays the role of a man who struggles to win over his wife, played by Elizabeth Olsen, in the afterlife after she encounters his first love there.

During a special screening of the newly released movie, the Divergent star noted, "It reminded me, I think, if anything, of the choice that Keleigh and I made to spend the rest of our lives together," in conversation with People Magazine.

Miles went on to add, “There's no separation there for us" at the event he attended with his wife.

The Top Gun actor rarely shares about his marital life as he avoids sharing his personal life on social media, to the extent that he doesn’t even have an Instagram account.

However, he told the outlet that he doesn’t mind his wife posting about their life, since “it’s nice for people to get a little bit of insight here and there of our life as a couple, which we really enjoy."

The couple met back in 2013 and got engaged in 2017. They went on to tie the knot in 2019 and celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary this year.

They also costarred in longtime pal Taylor Swift’s music video for I Bet You Think About Me.