Kris Jenner offers rare insight into her relationship with her mother

Kris Jenner has recently shared rare insight into her relationship with her 91-year-old mother, MJ.

The momager revealed how her mother still held a valuable position in her life during an appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast on Monday.

When Jay asked, “What do you still go to your mother for, who's 91?”

To which, the Kardashians star replied, “Everything. I talk to her every day on the phone.”

“We help each other with what we're going to watch. She loves Dateline as much as I do,” stated the 70-year-old.

Kris mentioned that they both had conversations like “What murder mystery are we going to watch tonight?' And then she'll say, 'Okay, I was sad today. So, we're going to watch a comedy.’”

She continued, “And we'll say, 'Okay, which one?' And so, we have great fun just, you know, doing that together.”

Kris disclosed that her mother “lives a mile away” from her and most of the time spend her time in La Jolla, California.

“I try to get her to move in with me, but she refuses. She's so independent, which I admire and love,” she told the podcast host.

However, Kris added that MJ has “beautiful views, so she sends me photos every day of how much she appreciates the ocean and her surroundings,” and that they “just have great fun together”.