Meghan Markle, Harry mock Queen’s favourite ‘Nott Cott’: ‘So small!’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, in the fourth episode of their Netflix show Harry & Meghan, shockingly mocked living in the ‘small’ Nottingham Cottage, famously loved by late Queen Elizabeth, after their 2018 royal wedding.



After their fairy-tale nuptials, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set up home at Nottingham Cottage, which was lovingly called ‘Nott Cott’ by the late Queen, on Kensington Palace grounds, and have now revealed how they found it too ‘small’.

Talking about the house he was given by the Royals to live in, Prince Harry said: “As far as people were concerned, we were living in a Palace. We were. In a cottage. We were living on Palace grounds…”

Meghan then chimed in in a mocking tone, saying: “Kensington Palace sounds very regal. Of course, it does. It says Palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was so small.”

Prince Harry went on to share how the cottage is on a ‘slight lean’ with ‘really low ceilings’, and said: “I don’t know who it was for. They must have been short.”

His comments were again supported by wife Meghan, who added: “He would just hit his head constantly in that place because he’s so tall… It was just a chapter in our lives where I don’t think anyone could believe what it was actually like behind the scenes.”

The Sussexes then also revealed how Oprah Winfrey once came over to Nott Cott for tea and commented how ‘no one would ever believe’ that Prince Harry and Meghan lived there.

The first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan focuses on the Sussexes royal wedding and the ensuing drama; their comments are sure to rile up royal enthusiasts given that Nott Cott was dearly loved by the late Queen Elizabeth.