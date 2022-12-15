Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry for branding King Charles a liar in latest 'Megsflix' episodes

Piers Morgan has lashed out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for trashing King Charles, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II in the latest 'Megsflix' episodes, released on Thursday (December 15, 2023).



The former Good Morning Britain presenter, in a series of his new tweets, branded the show "treachery" and a "sickening betrayal".

The 57-year-old outspoken media personality tweeted: "I’m being regularly heard/quoted in this second instalment of the Megsflix whine-a-thon. I’m traumatised by this terrible invasion of my privacy."

He slammed the the Duke for his comments about his father, brother and grandmother, saying: " Prince Harry publicly trashing his brother William, branding his father King Charles a liar, and attacking his grandmother the late Queen for doing nothing. This is such a grotesque and sickening betrayal of his family. #MeghanandHarryNetflix."



Morgan added: "God, their incessant whining is so insufferably exhausting."



In the latest episodes, Meghan is seen making fun of Queen's favourite residence and Harry appears supporting her wife instead of being shocked of the comments about the Nottingham Cottage.