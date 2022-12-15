 
entertainment
'I'm heartbroken': Ellen DeGeneres on DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death

'I'm heartbroken': Ellen DeGeneres on DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death

Ellen DeGeneres was heartbroken over the death of  her friend DJ Stephen "tWitch."

Boss was a DJ and later became a co-executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show; died at 40, as per TMZ.

The cause of death was reportedly a suicide. "I'm heartbroken," DeGeneres tweeted. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him." She also asked fans to send "love and support" to his wife, Allison Holker, with whom he shared three children.

Earlier this year, DeGeneres lauded Boss amid wrapping up her show, saying he "changed my life" and noting, "We always tell each other we love each other, every single day we say goodbye, and we say, 'I love you.'" Holker said in a statement that "there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

