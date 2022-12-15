 
Patty Jenkins's 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' goes on floors

Patty Jenkins confirmed the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is still developing, despite earlier production snags.

As per CBR, the Wonder Woman filmmaker said, "I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough, and I did not want to delay [Wonder Woman 3] any further.

When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider returning to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it, and that project has been in active development ever since."

Given its active status, Jenkins is still cautious about finishing the film.

"I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead." The director's update comes just months after Lucasfilm removed the project from its release schedule.

Besides Jenkins-helmed Rogue Squadron, five confirmed Star Wars films are in active development.

