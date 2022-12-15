 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie looks gorgeous as she shares snap of daughter Zahara meeting politicians

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Angelina Jolie looked drop-dead gorgeous on her latest visit to Washington DC as she was spotted with her daughter Zahara to advocate for crime victim legislation.

The 47-year-old actress and the teenager born in Hawassa, Ethiopia - who were seen on an outing together in Los Angeles on Monday - were on Capitol Hill to talk to members of Congress.

Angelina took to Instagram to share a snap of Zahara chatting with President pro tempore of the United States Senate Patrick Leahy as they advocated for the Justice for All Reauthorization Act of 2022.

The Tomb Raider star looked every bit the proud parent as she stared adoringly at her child as she chatted up the senior United States senator from Vermont.

She shared a lengthy caption about the piece of legislation that aims to protect crime victims which began: 'I’m in DC this week supporting and working with the many people affected by and fighting for these issues as we jointly urge Congress to pass essential protections for abuse survivors and children in the end-of-year bill package.'

The duo were busy on Capitol Hill as they also met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in addition to embers of the White House Gender Policy Council.

She concluded the message by writing: ' Join us in calling on Congress to #passJFAA #passFVPSA #passCAPTA

She and ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58, are parents to six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, Shiloh, 16 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez fans share their rudest encounters with the star: ‘She cussed me out’

Jennifer Lopez fans share their rudest encounters with the star: ‘She cussed me out’
Prince Harry disgraces his brother William by showing his text to Meghan?

Prince Harry disgraces his brother William by showing his text to Meghan?
Victoria Beckham looks unrecognisable as she bundles up in black jacket

Victoria Beckham looks unrecognisable as she bundles up in black jacket

Ben Affleck continues to smoke despite Jennifer Lopez's pleas

Ben Affleck continues to smoke despite Jennifer Lopez's pleas
Prince Harry ‘hates himself’ for his reaction to Meghan’s suicidal thoughts

Prince Harry ‘hates himself’ for his reaction to Meghan’s suicidal thoughts
Trevor Noah to host 2023 Grammy for third consecutive year: ‘it is thrilling’

Trevor Noah to host 2023 Grammy for third consecutive year: ‘it is thrilling’
Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘nothing to say’ to Harry and Meghan

Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘nothing to say’ to Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry lauds King Charles for help during royal wedding to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry lauds King Charles for help during royal wedding to Meghan Markle
Helen Skelton excites fans ahead of ‘Strictly’ final performance

Helen Skelton excites fans ahead of ‘Strictly’ final performance
Kate Middleton reacts to pregnancy rumours with stunning post

Kate Middleton reacts to pregnancy rumours with stunning post
Katie Price shows off her kid’s make-up artistry skills after sharing shocking news

Katie Price shows off her kid’s make-up artistry skills after sharing shocking news
King Charles younger son Prince Harry reveals who's responsible for Meghan's miscarriage

King Charles younger son Prince Harry reveals who's responsible for Meghan's miscarriage