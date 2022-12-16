 
Text of the letter which Prince Harry called a lie royal family told to protect William

Prince Harry opened up about January 2020 Sandringham Summit in the final part of the Netflix documentary "Meghan & Harry".

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in," he said.

He also revealed that his permission was not sought to put his name to the statement on the same day denying a story that Prince William had bullied him out of the royal family.

“I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that... [Meghan] burst into floods of tears, because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother… and yet they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Here is the statement which Prince Harry said was a lie:

