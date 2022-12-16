Netflix 'Stranger Things' upcoming season 5 to be 'epic & very emotional'

Netflix popular sci-fi series Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy talked about where things currently are in its fifth and final season.

In a recent interaction with Collider's own Steve Weintraub for Night at the Museum Kahmunrah Rises Again, he detailed where the final season currently is and what could be the expectations.

The writer's work for Stranger Things Season 5 began back in August, one month after the Season 4.

"Oh man, it’s going great," Levy said. "The Duffers and our writers are hard at work on the scripts, and they’re coming along incredibly well."

The team on the show is expecting this final season to tie up any remaining loose ends and answer the lingering questions about the Upside Down.

While concluding the storylines of the characters fans have been following so closely since Season 1.

Levy revealed that there will be plenty of emotional highs as fans and creators bid farewell to Hawkins, Indiana:

"I know that Brothers already hinted at this publicly, but when we sat there and heard the two-hour-long pitch-out for the storyline of this final season, I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room by the time the brothers were done... so yeah, this last season will be both epic and very emotional."

He went on further "I think making it will be pretty damn emotional, too, since this show has changed the life of every one of us who have worked on it. Anyway, writing is going really well, and we can’t wait to head into production next year."