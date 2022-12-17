 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Charles inviting Harry to coronation where he will bow before the King

The royal family has decided to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to King Charles' coronation that takes places in May 2023, according to The Telegraph.

The report came after the royal family was targeted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the final episodes of their Netflix documentary.

While the royal family's decision to invite the US-based couple did not make any sense to their supporters, given Harry and Meghan's attacks, some people are convinced that the invitation will be seen as an act of benevolence by the king.

Prince Harry, after narrating his story, said in his documentary that he did get an apology from the royals for the treatment meted out to him and his wife.

The monarchists think that he will never get an apology from the King or any other members of the royal family.

They are of the view that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to bow before the king in front of the world.

Harry and Meghan risk losing credibility in the eyes of millions of people who have seen their documentary if they decide to attend the coronation.

