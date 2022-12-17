 
Will 'Avatar: The Way of Water' ever be available on Netflix?

James Cameron’s highly-anticipated Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is now hitting cinemas globally.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the 20th Century Fox distributor movie will likely not be available on Netflix, because Disney owns the 20th Century studios.

The first season of Avatar is currently streaming on Disney+ and it is expected that the new sequel will also be added to the Disney+ platform after its theatrical run.

The new sequel is about the Sully family's struggles to stay alive. The starring cast of the series includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet.

Avatar's first sequel debuted in 2009, and a decade after James Cameron is finally back with a new sequel which was released on December 16, 2022.

