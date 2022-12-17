Meghan Markle dance video goes viral

 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s dance video, where the mother of two dancing goofily, has gone viral on social media.

The TikTok video, circulating on different social media platforms, is a scene from the second part of ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary, released on Thursday.

The video clip shows, Archie and Lilibet mother dancing like no one is watching her in a doorway as someone films the Duchess from inside another building facing her.

Meghan’s dance clip was uploaded by one of her fan accounts with a sped up version of Shakira’s song "Hips Don't Lie" in its background.

Netflix released the final three episodes of a documentary series from Prince Harry and Meghan on Thursday, setting out their battles with the media and why they stepped down as working members of Britain's royal family.

