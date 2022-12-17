 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie ‘excited’ for Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn amid claims she feels ‘insulted’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

File Footage

Margot Robbie could not hold her excitement while talking about Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the sequel of blockbuster film Joker.

The Babylon star said the House of Gucci actor will do an “amazing job” in Joker: Folie á Deux after an insider claimed that Robbie feels “insulted” on Gaga’s casting in the film.

Robbie, who has played the iconic character in several movies including the Suicide Squad, told Entertainment Tonight, “I'm so excited.”

“It's all I could've ever hoped for Harley was that she would become one of those characters, kinda like Batman or Hamlet, that's gets handed from actor to actor, everyone gets a go at playing them," she said.

"So, I think it's just credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple iterations. I'm excited,” the actor added.

Previously, an insider told OK! Magazine right after the Bad Romance singer confirmed her role in Joaquin Phoenix starrer, “Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke.”

“Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” the source continued. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting someone who get the most press attention."


More From Entertainment:

FIFA 2022's executive RedOne calls Jungkook 'a voice of the new generation'

FIFA 2022's executive RedOne calls Jungkook 'a voice of the new generation'
Brad Pitt on drawing inspiration from his own ‘messy’ life for ‘Babylon’ character

Brad Pitt on drawing inspiration from his own ‘messy’ life for ‘Babylon’ character
'Only one could survive': James Cameron used science to prove Jack's death in 'Titanic'

'Only one could survive': James Cameron used science to prove Jack's death in 'Titanic'
Brendan Fraser credits Matt Damon for his big break in ‘School Ties’

Brendan Fraser credits Matt Damon for his big break in ‘School Ties’

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance heats up as they plan New Year's Eve together

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance heats up as they plan New Year's Eve together
‘Avatar’ sequel rings up $17 million in US debut night

‘Avatar’ sequel rings up $17 million in US debut night
Katie Holmes part ways with Bobby Wooten III after eight-month romance: Report

Katie Holmes part ways with Bobby Wooten III after eight-month romance: Report
Netflix 'Emily in Paris' creator talks possible Kim Cattrall apperance

Netflix 'Emily in Paris' creator talks possible Kim Cattrall apperance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle describe ‘enduring love story’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle describe ‘enduring love story’
'Pokemon' stars Pikachu and Ash Ketchum call it a day

'Pokemon' stars Pikachu and Ash Ketchum call it a day

'Emily in Paris' creator breaks down plans for season 3

'Emily in Paris' creator breaks down plans for season 3