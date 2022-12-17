 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Kevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court over offence charges

LONDON: Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared by videolink in a London court over seven charges relating to a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

Spacey, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by videolink Friday from the Middle East according to his lawyer Patrick Gibbs, spoke only to confirm his name as Kevin Spacey Fowler, his date of birth and his London address during the brief hearing.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service authorised the seven additional charges last month, after Spacey was originally accused in May of four counts of assault.

Judge Paul Goldspring said the additional charges are "related offences to that which is already before the court". Spacey pleaded not guilty to those five offences at London’s Old Bailey in June and is due to stand trial on those charges in June 2023.

Spacey was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance, at London's Southwark Crown Court on Jan. 13. (Reuters)

