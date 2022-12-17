Kylie Jenner ripped over alleged diss at Megan Thee Stallion

Kylie Jenner was recently called out by Kardashians fans after she posted and deleted a ‘cruel’ photo, featuring the reality star’s manicured foot on a beach.

The post captioned as “Thank you God another beautiful day”, came after Megan Thee Stallion launched a suit against Tory Lanez for having shot her in the foot.

Reacting to the photo, fans blasted the beauty mogul on Reddit: “regardless of the foot pic … I'd not be saying that caption right after someone I know and hung out with got shot in the foot in my vicinity! (or at her party? I think it was after)."



"That’s exactly what I thought-the caption is pointed even without the ankle pic (which just really links it more imo),” another comment read.

A third user wrote: “Mean girl!! Disgusting no shame no class!" while a fourth comment claimed: "so cruel to say that literally the next day."