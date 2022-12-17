 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Kylie Jenner ripped over alleged diss at Megan Thee Stallion

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Kylie Jenner was recently called out by Kardashians fans after she posted and deleted a ‘cruel’ photo, featuring the reality star’s manicured foot on a beach.

The post captioned as “Thank you God another beautiful day”, came after Megan Thee Stallion launched a suit against Tory Lanez for having shot her in the foot.

Reacting to the photo, fans blasted the beauty mogul on Reddit: “regardless of the foot pic … I'd not be saying that caption right after someone I know and hung out with got shot in the foot in my vicinity! (or at her party? I think it was after)."

"That’s exactly what I thought-the caption is pointed even without the ankle pic (which just really links it more imo),” another comment read.

A third user wrote: “Mean girl!! Disgusting no shame no class!" while a fourth comment claimed: "so cruel to say that literally the next day."

