Saturday Dec 17 2022
Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Pete Davidson seemingly ditched Emily Ratajkowski to hang out with two beauties this week.

The Saturday Night Live alum and his co-stars were spotted at Madison Square Garden on Thursday as he enjoyed New York Rangers games,

Dressed up in a black leather jacket, the comedian kept a low profile with a hoodie and a cap. However, onlookers didn’t take it long to notice the star as he spent a great time with Chase Sui Wonder and Rachel Sennott.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Pete is not happy with his ladylove spending time with DJ Orazio Rispo.

He was reportedly ‘bummed’ after news of EmRata’s date with DJ Orazio Rispo made headlines in the news, sources revealed to HollywoodLife. The model was spotted with Rispo in New York City, with whom she was linked in October when the duo was spotted locking lips.

“Pete understands that Emily just got out of a marriage and he doesn’t want to smother her,” one insider told the outlet.

