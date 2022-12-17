 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Camilla responds to Harry and Meghan Markle's drama with a kiss to his son

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

King Charles' wife Camilla shunned Prince Harry and Meghan's drama as she stepped out to attend a glitzy Christmas Party in central London this week.

At the lavish event, Camilla - who was not attending in an official royal capacity - mingled with Jeremy Clarkson, Claudia Winkleman, Dame Judi Dench and Tess Daily.

The Queen Consort swept aside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims against the royal family and appeared in high spirit at a festive gathering in Mayfair.

She was seen giving her son, Tom Parker Bowles, an affectionate kiss on the cheek before leaving the restaurant.

Camilla put her grace on display as she appeared wearing an emerald green dress with a sleek black cape coat as she arrived at the acclaimed Murano restaurant on Wednesday. 

Camilla was accompanied by an array of celebrities at the event hosted by Ewan Venters, former CEO of Fortnum and Mason.

She was surrounded by famous faces at the glitzy bash amid Harry and Meghan’s claims about royals in their controversial Netflix series.

Members of the UK media were also invited to the Michelin-star restaurant, namely Chris Evans and Piers Morgan. It seems as Camilla shrugged off the Sussxes and enjoyed the party in the presence of a consistently outspoken critic of Meghan and Harry.

Previously, Royal family rejected harry and Meghan's claims about William as they put on united front to defend Prince of Wales as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla attended Together At Christmas concert, hosted by the Princess on Thursday.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard snubbed by close friends as she asks them for help in tough times

Amber Heard snubbed by close friends as she asks them for help in tough times
David Beckham thinks Harper is embarrassed of him: ‘Is it uncool that I'm your dad?’

David Beckham thinks Harper is embarrassed of him: ‘Is it uncool that I'm your dad?’
Gerard Pique, Clara Chia exude couple goals with PDA-filled snaps

Gerard Pique, Clara Chia exude couple goals with PDA-filled snaps
Man collapses to death from heart attack amid 'Avatar 2'

Man collapses to death from heart attack amid 'Avatar 2'
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio sizzles in skintight outfit at Qatar Fashion United

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio sizzles in skintight outfit at Qatar Fashion United
King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign

King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign
James Corden opens up about final exit from The Late Late Show

James Corden opens up about final exit from The Late Late Show
Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos

Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos
Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars

Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars
Gerard Pique gears up to come home after winter getaway with Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique gears up to come home after winter getaway with Clara Chia Marti

David Beckham turns heads with dashing looks at Qatar Fashion United CR Runway

David Beckham turns heads with dashing looks at Qatar Fashion United CR Runway