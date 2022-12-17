Queen Camilla responds to Harry and Meghan Markle's drama with a kiss to his son

King Charles' wife Camilla shunned Prince Harry and Meghan's drama as she stepped out to attend a glitzy Christmas Party in central London this week.



At the lavish event, Camilla - who was not attending in an official royal capacity - mingled with Jeremy Clarkson, Claudia Winkleman, Dame Judi Dench and Tess Daily.

The Queen Consort swept aside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims against the royal family and appeared in high spirit at a festive gathering in Mayfair.



She was seen giving her son, Tom Parker Bowles, an affectionate kiss on the cheek before leaving the restaurant.

Camilla put her grace on display as she appeared wearing an emerald green dress with a sleek black cape coat as she arrived at the acclaimed Murano restaurant on Wednesday.

Camilla was accompanied by an array of celebrities at the event hosted by Ewan Venters, former CEO of Fortnum and Mason.



She was surrounded by famous faces at the glitzy bash amid Harry and Meghan’s claims about royals in their controversial Netflix series.

Members of the UK media were also invited to the Michelin-star restaurant, namely Chris Evans and Piers Morgan. It seems as Camilla shrugged off the Sussxes and enjoyed the party in the presence of a consistently outspoken critic of Meghan and Harry.

Previously, Royal family rejected harry and Meghan's claims about William as they put on united front to defend Prince of Wales as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla attended Together At Christmas concert, hosted by the Princess on Thursday.