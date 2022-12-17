Maisie Smith surprises fans with revealing snaps from her romantic getaway

Maisie Smith showed off her fit physique in a revealing outfit as she certainly soaked up the Dubai sun on Friday as she took to Instagram to show off her sun-filled vacation – and her toned body.

The EastEnders actress, 21, displayed her stretched abs while posing in a printed triangle bikini and mesh beach maxi skirt.

Maisie added a ring-detailed maxi skirt with a large, thigh-grazing slit over her tiny string bikini.

The unexpected upload delighted her millions of fans who flooded the picture with complimentary comments gushing over her figure.

Max also kept his own 364K followers updated on the trip, sharing a bikini-clad picture of Maisie as he gushed over his girlfriend.