PML-N to tackle PTI's decision to dissolve assemblies: Hamza Shahbaz

Former Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz. Geo News/File

Hamza says PTI's decision is unacceptable.

Says fed govt will tackle it legally and constitutionally.

PTI chief has announced to dissolve KP and Punjab assemblies on Dec 23.

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemned the decision of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Hamza's remarks come as the PTI chief made up his mind to dissolve the two assemblies. Imran Khan announced that the assemblies would be dissolved on December 23.

The PTI's decision to dissolve the two assemblies for the sake of one person is not acceptable, the PML-N leader said in a statement on Saturday. He vowed that the ruling coalition would tackle the PTI's decision to dissolve assemblies in a legal, constitutional and political way.

“Every move of Imran Khan will be answered politically, constitutionally and legally,” he concluded.



He said the ruling PML-N was ready to hold general elections, but it would not bow before Imran Khan’s arrogance.

“Dissolving assemblies is not a game,” he said, adding that Imran Niazi had been on a mission to destabilise Pakistan politically and economically for the past several months.

He also said that Imran Khan had unsuccessfully tried to cover up his incompetence by making false accusations against institutions and their heads.

CM Elahi signed dissoluton summary: Sheikh Rasheed

Earlier on Saturday, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, in Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan' said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

The summary authorising the dissolution of the Punjab assembly has the date of December 23, 2022, written on it, he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will give a share to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), the former information minister said, adding that the seats of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will be assigned to the PML-Q.



Imran Khan gives date for dissolution of assemblies

Also on Saturday, Imran Khan announced that the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be dissolved on December 23 (Friday).

The announcement of the PTI chief — who was flanked by Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan — came during his address to the party's workers and supporters via video link from his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park.

Before Imran announced the date, there were reports that CM Elahi would not support the PTI chief's decision. However, the chief minister denied the reports and vowed to support "all of Imran Khan's decisions."

In his address, Imran thanked both chief ministers for "sacrificing" their respective governments for the "betterment of the country" and announced that his party would now be starting its election campaign.

He also warned the federal government against employing tactics to delay the elections and said: "I have also spoken to my lawyers [...] it would be against the rules to delay the polls past 90 days."

“The Constitution of Pakistan directs that the ECP should always be ready to conduct elections in 90 days. I know that it will try its best not to not do so,” he said.