Sunday Dec 18 2022
What Prince Harry said when he met bride Meghan Markle at altar: Lip reader spills

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Prince Harry said a cheeky line to Meghan Markle as she dressed up in bridal wear during their grand Royal wedding in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a rare clip from the ceremony on their Netflix series, where Harry is spotted saying affectionate words for his to-be wife.

According to HELLO! Magazine, one lip reader said that Harry noted “You look amazing.”

“I’m [expletive] it," he quipped.

In the Netflix series, Prince Harry explained: “The world was watching us, but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us.”

Of the wedding, Meghan recalled: “What I didn't know was people would be lining both sides of the street. I mean, this was a 15-minute drive. Me and my mom were like, ‘What is going on? Look at all these people!’”

