Elizabeth Hurley reacts to Prince Harry romance rumours

Elizabeth Hurley, in new shocking remarks, has reacted to recent rumours of an alleged romance with Britain’s Prince Harry.

Amid reports that Prince Harry reveals in his forthcoming memoir Spare that he lost his virginity to a ‘beautiful older woman’, rumours about the woman being Hurley started swirling on social media, however, the actor was quick to shut them down.

Talking to The Times Magazine, 57-year-old Hurley was asked whether she was the older lover of a young Prince Harry, to which she replied: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”

Upon being pressed further, Hurley reiterated: “No. Not me. Absolutely not!”

Hurley also talked about her relationship with exes Hugh Grant and Arun Nayar, saying that she is still ‘excellent friends’ with them.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, is slated to release on January 10, 2023.