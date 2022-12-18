 
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Emily in Paris’ star offers beauty advice for American women, ‘less is more’

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has shared some beauty advice for American women.

The French actress, 59, encouraged women to embrace their age, while advocating for a “less-is-more” approach to make-up.

Philippine, plays fan-favorite character Sylvie Grateau - Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) boss at luxury marketing firm Savoir on the hit Netflix show.

In her latest interview with Page Six, Philippine shared the beauty advice, saying, “Don’t do too much stuff to your face. Just be very gentle with that, just accept it.”

“Little things can be OK, but as soon as you try to do too much and don’t accept it, it looks kind of … hmm,” she finished.

Philippine also noted that accepting her age had “given me a peace that I didn’t have before”, and advised women to “be happy about being wiser.”

“That’s something we should really enjoy instead of trying to be what we were 30 years ago, 20 years ago. I mean, it doesn’t make sense,” she added.

“It’s great to just enjoy what we have and I think it gets better and better,” the actress said.

She added that the experience of getting older had helped her realize what was truly valuable and important, such as “having good relationships”.

Philippine will return for the third season of the hit show, which arrives on Netflix later this month.

