Monday Dec 19 2022
Prince Harry to leave 'petty' complaints, spill 'earth-shattering' William 'grievances'

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Prince Harry is blowing family arguments out of proportion to stir scandal in the media, says expert.

Edward Coram-James, a crisis management expert and CEO of Go Up shares how Harry's story of William screaming at his decision to quit UK does not qualify as a 'grievance.'

He explained: "It appears more to be a standard family argument, albeit with the raised stakes that the argument involves the Royal Family. I do not believe that quoting this argument will change public perceptions, as there is no serious bombshell to it.

"Airing the family laundry often backfires as it can make the discloser appear petty.

Mr Conrad-James added: "My fear for Harry is that, if he was going to make public these private grievances, they needed to be truly earth-shattering."

"Revelations about the Royal Family, far from being earth shattering, are more “he-said-she-said”, which is rarely a good look," he noted.

