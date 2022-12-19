Meghan Markle 'freedom' from UK is 'epitome of American dream'

 
Meghan Markle is stirring up mixed emotions amongst fans after her Netflix docuseries.

While some blame her for overanalyzing her time with the Royal family, others laud the Duchess of Sussex over her freedom story.

Royal fan Caroline Russo tells The Telegraph: "There’s a faux naivety that you see with Meghan in the documentary.

"All this pretending that she didn’t know what she was signing up for, that she didn’t know anything about how the Royal family operates.

"If Meghan really wanted freedom, she would reject her titles and all the privileges. But it is clear now that she probably had this all planned out from day one."

Meanwhile, another fan adds: "To the British, that would read as arrogance. To Americans, it reads as ambition – and ambition is encouraged in this country.

"Meghan is, in many regards, the epitome of the American dream.

"She was a middle-class child of a single mom who attended one of the most prestigious universities in the country – Northwestern – and made it big, first in television and then… working with the United Nations to advocate for the rights of women.

"Then she meets and falls in love with a prince," he noted.


