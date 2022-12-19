Rihanna releases son pics to beat paparazzi 'unauthorized' photos

Rihanna recently shared her son's face with the world; however, it was revealed she was forced to do it.

According to Glamour, the mega-star shared the first glimpse of her seven-month-old son with A$AP Rocky on TikTok.

Besides, the Grammy winner also shared exclusive pictures of her son with the entertainment outlet Hollywood Unlocked.

However, the Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee revealed the Barbados singer was compelled by paparazzi who were set to release unauthorized pictures of her child.

“Yesterday she FaceTimed me to tell me that paparazzi took unauthorized photos of their baby and planned to release them. So she said if anyone was going to put it out she wanted me to."

In a second tweet, he continued, “She wanted BLACK MEDIA to be the one to do it since she wasn’t going to be given the choice. First, I’m honored they would trust me and kinda sad it had to be that way. I wish they were given the choice. Kids are off limits here at HU. I guess some folks don’t care.”



Previously, the power couple Rihanna and Rocky has doubled down on their privacy since welcoming their first child in May.

“They’re keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in August.

“Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they’d go out all hours of the day and night, and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they’re a little more protective.”



